Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Sideboob In A White Bathing Suit: ‘First Weekend Of Summer’

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a spicy new upload with her adoring fans. The singer/actress looked hotter than ever as she celebrated the first weekend of summer.

In the racy pic, JLo went full bombshell as she sported a white one-piece Guess bathing suit. The sexy swimwear featured a daring cut on the sides that flaunted her sideboob. The thin straps also helped to showcase her muscular arms and shoulders.

The garment clung tightly to Jennifer’s ample chest and accentuated her flat tummy and tiny waist. Fans also got a peek at her famous booty in the snap thanks to a well placed reflection. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

JLo posed on a boat as she held a pair of sunglasses in one hand and rested her elbow on a nearby clear barricade. Her other hand came up to tousle her hair while she gave a sultry stare into the camera and soaked up some sun. In the background, a blue sky and stunning ocean view were visible.

Jennifer wore her brown hair in a deep side part. She had the long locks styled in sexy waves that were pushed over her face and brushed the top of her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

JLo’s over 124 million followers immediately starting to go wild for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 440,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 3,600 comments during that time.

“Coming in hot,” one follower stated.

“OMGGGGGG YOURE STUNNING,” declared another.

“I love you so much Jen,” a third social media user remarked.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth person wrote.

JLo is no stranger to showing off her famously fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen showing some skin while wearing outfits such as plunging tops and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer recently delighted her followers when she rocked a pair of leather shorts and some matching knee-high boots. To date, that pic has garnered more than 984,000 likes and over 8,000 comments.