2021 Golden Globes Moved Back, Hollywood Foreign Press Schedules Ceremony For February 28

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the details for next year’s Golden Globe Awards. In a brief statement released on Monday, the group announced that the 78th annual Golden Globes will be held on February 28, 2021.

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This new February date is nearly two months later than usual. The awards are typically filmed on one of the first Sundays in January. The current coronavirus pandemic is the reason behind the delay. California has been hit especially hard, and production in movie-making Hollywood has come to a virtual standstill. This new date should allow for more creations to complete before voting.

The Golden Globes, which celebrate achievements in both television and film, typically kicks off the busy awards season. This new February date is around the time the Oscars regularly broadcasts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Oscars also recently announced a date change. That ceremony will now take place on April 21, 2021. This delay is only the fourth time in the history of the Oscars that the date has changed.

The date for the Golden Globes may have changed, but some aspects of the show will be very familiar. Both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have signed on to host the ceremony once again. The 2021 broadcast will be the pair’s fourth time leading the show. The show will also have the same venue, The Beverly Hilton; the hotel’s ballroom has hosted the awards show since 1961. NBC will also once again broadcast the show live on the East and West Coast at the usual time of 8-11 p.m. ET and5-8 p.m. PT.

The Hollywood Foreign Press released few other details. Noticeably absent in the statement were any specifics regarding voting or eligibility. The brief note simply mentioned that more information would be forthcoming.

“To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks.”

The Golden Globes are one of Hollywood’s most popular awards ceremonies. The show has a more laid-back format than its peers and is often called “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.” The event typically has a dinner party atmosphere where nominees and other attendees eat dinner and drink as the winners are announced. Viewers often watch to see which celebrities are chatting with one another during breaks in the announcements. Over 18 million people tuned in to last year’s Golden Globes, according to Nielsen Media Research.