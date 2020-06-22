Kristin Cavallari Sizzles In A Sexy Black Mini Dress & Face Mask

Reality television star Kristin Cavallari shared a sexy Instagram update with her 4 million followers in which she showed off her toned figure in a scandalously short black mini dress. Kristin didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be walking down a quaint street at night. The background was dark, with just a few details visible, including some green plants in square pots beside a nearby doorway.

Kristin’s ample assets were on full display in the mini dress, which had a low-cut neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the garment had some vertical seaming along the torso that accentuated her slim figure. A thick belt with gold hardware sat at her waist, defining her curves.

The hem of the dress barely grazed the tops of her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs exposed. She rocked a pair of strappy black high heeled sandals, adding a few extra inches to her height and elongating her legs even more.

Kristin added a few additional accessories to her ensemble, transforming the simple yet sexy little black dress into a gorgeous look. She wore a necklace with a large pendant, and also had two layered bangles on one wrist. She carried a small clutch bag, and also had a bandana tied around her face as a mask.

Kristin’s blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in effortlessly tousled waves. The mask obscured most of her face, so her beauty look wasn’t visible, but her toned figure looked incredible in the smoking hot outfit. Her sun-kissed skin seemed to glow in the photo, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 110,000 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 1,922 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Looking good girl! Love the face cover,” one follower commented.

“You look amazing,” another fan added.

“I love everything about the energy of this post,” one fan wrote, including a heart eyes emoji in her remark.

“Legs legs legs!!” another follower commented, captivated by Kristin’s sexy stems.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kristin shared a gorgeous selfie taken at the Uncommon James office. In the shot, Kristin rocked a white top and short brown bottoms, and sat at her desk with a few items laid out in front of her. She flashed a smile at the camera as she captured the photo, which highlighted her beauty as well as her stunning office space.