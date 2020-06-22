‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reportedly Feels ‘Misunderstood’ By Scandal Involving Her Comments About Black Men

Kelly Dodd said she'd never date a black man in 2016.

Kelly Dodd seems to be getting caught in scandal after scandal.

Weeks after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star garnered backlash from her fans and followers online when she suggested, before apologizing, that the COVID-19 pandemic was God’s way of “thinning the herd,” Kelly is in the midst of yet another scandal after her former co-star, Tamra Judge, called for Bravo to fire her for comments she made about black men to TMZ in 2016.

While Kelly has not yet been booted from the series, nor has Bravo said anything about the possibility of her being axed from the show, an insider claims Kelly has been left feeling misunderstood due to the swirling rumors of racism she’s been targeted with online.

“Kelly definitely thinks she’s misunderstood and that she’s constantly misunderstood about what she says,” a source told Hollywood Life on June 20. “She’s not proud of what she said and she wasn’t in a clear state of mind at the time that video was filmed but everyone who truly knows her knows she’s not a racist.”

According to the report, Kelly knows she says things she shouldn’t at times because she is simply an unfiltered-type of person but doesn’t like that she’s misunderstood because of that.

As for why Kelly decided to fight back against Tamra and her call for her to be fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County, the insider explained that Kelly was simply annoyed by her co-star’s comments because she does not view herself as a racist and doesn’t understand why Tamra has the need to continue to talk about her.

“She didn’t clap back as hard as she would’ve about a year ago. Rick [Leventhal] has tamed her down a little bit,” the source added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra called for Kelly to be fired from her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this month after a fan on her Instagram Stories asked her if she felt she should lose her gig due to her 2016 interview with TMZ, which seemed to come after a wild night of drinking with friends in Los Angeles.

As Us Weekly magazine explained, Tamra felt that Kelly’s statements about not wanting to date black men, and not knowing any black men, should have resulted in Bravo kicking her to the curb, especially after they fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules due to allegations of racism against the two of them.