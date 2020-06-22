Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Slays In A Black Swimsuit During Trip To The Hamptons

Sarah Jessica Parker put her fabulous figure on display during a recent trip to the beach. The 55-year-old proved that age isn’t anything but a number as shes stepped out to the beach with her husband, Matthew Broderick, by her side.

Photos that were published by The Daily Mail captured the Sex and the City star hitting the beach on Father’s Day. She appeared to have a blast and spent plenty of time walking in the sand and immersing herself in the book titled “The Margot Affair” by Sanaë Lemoine. It looked to be the perfect day for a beachside outing, and the sun spilled on the actress’ figure in many of the photos.

She showcased her bombshell body in a sexy black swimsuit. The piece was super simple yet super sexy and had thin straps that secured around her trim shoulders. Parker’s muscular arms were on display as well, and the swimsuit boasted a scooping neckline that showcased her ample bust. The rest of the swimwear was tight on her figure and to highlighted her taut tummy and tiny midsection.

The lower half of the suit was just as hot and had a high cut that left her muscular legs on display. Parker wrapped a sheer white shirt around her waist, which appeared to be a beach coverup. She pulled back her long, blond tresses into a high bun, and a few loose pieces escaped around her forehead and ears. It looked like Parker was makeup-free for the outing, but she covered her face with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Broderick was also dressed appropriately for the trip to the beach, and he wore a pair of blue board shorts that boasted a floral pattern. The actor covered up in a plain brown shirt that had capped sleeves. Like his wife, he sported a pair of oversized sunglasses in many of the photos, and a straw hat provided an extra layer of protection against the sun. The actor was photographed walking around on the beach, but a few other shots captured him in a folding chair where he shared some laughs with his wife.

For the most part, the famous duo has been flying under the radar amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Parker posted a poignant tribute to Broadway after the postponement of Plaza Suite, the revival that she was supposed to star in with her husband.

“Broadway doesn’t stay quiet for long.

We will be back.

The Rialto will hum.

Times Square will hustle and bustle

And we will be ready to swing open the doors of the beautiful Hudson Theatre and share an afternoon or evening together.

We count the days until the marquees are once again lit.

In the meantime, we think of all those affected and hope for everyone’s good health.

X,SJ”

The post was accompanied by a few photos of the play’s set.