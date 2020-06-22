Pauline Tantot Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Green Bikini While Posing In A Meadow

Pauline Tantot flaunted her dangerous curves in a new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The French and Persian model rocked an emerald green bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed in an open meadow. Her scantily clad look certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Pauline standing in freshly cut grass in a large field. It’s unclear exactly where the image was taken, but a forest of trees could be seen in the background. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Pauline and highlighted her tan skin. She looked super-toned in her skimpy swimwear.

Pauline’s outfit featured an open-front top with a panel of fabric that ran around her back and covered only the outer sides of her chest. A thin string connected both sides of the panel at the center. The concept put Pauline’s ample cleavage on full display and seemed to put her at risk of a wardrobe malfunction. The panels curved upwards on her chest, so the model’s underboob was also on show.

Pauline’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching V-shaped thong. The bikini bottom had strings attached to gold hoops on her hips. The front of the thong rested very low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Pauline’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were also on show.

Pauline finished off the outfit with a silver necklace. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Pauline’s long, blond hair was styled down in messy waves.

Pauline posed with her round booty popped and back arched in a way that flaunted her figure. She pulled one arm behind her back and rested the other on her hip as she pursed her lips at the camera.

The post garnered more than 98,000 likes and just over 500 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Pauline’s fans. The model’s followers showered her with love in the comments section.

“Green looks good on you,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning babe,” another user added.

“You are completely perfect,” a third follower wrote.

Pauline always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, she posed alongside her twin sister, Mathilde, in sheer bras, which her followers loved.