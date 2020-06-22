Melissa Riso Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Wearing A Neon Green String Bikini

Melissa Riso treated her fans to another revealing Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The stunning model showed off her enviable curves while encouraging her followers to do what makes them happy.

In the sexy snap, Melissa looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a neon green string bikini. The tiny top fasted behind her neck and around her back while showcasing her abundant cleavage. The garment also flaunted her toned arms and shoulders as well.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and put her tiny waist and long, lean legs on full display in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the pic. She accessorized the style with a chain around her neck.

Melissa posed in front of a building that featured wood siding and stone walls. She pushed her hip to the side and bent one knee as she reached one hand out and placed the other in her hair. She looked away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face.

Melissa wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink lipstick on her full lips.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The photo garnered more than 2,900 likes with in the first 45 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the post.

“There’s my beautiful Angel,” one follower gushed.

“Absolutely amazing body,” declared another.

“Simply STUNNING Baby,” a third social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous lady,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin online. She’s been known to sport sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a scanty white lace lingerie set. That pic has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.