Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Donald Trump Was ‘Fair’ To Call Coronavirus The ‘Kung Flu’

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Kung Flu” while speaking to a crowd at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulting in backlash from those who feel that the term is racist and could potentially result in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans.

While speaking with the press, as video from Fox News shows, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back against reporters who questioned the president’s use of the term, saying that he was “fair” to use the term because it indicates the virus’s origin.

When asked by Asian American White House reporter Weijia Jiang why the president used phrases that were considered racist, McEnany responded that he didn’t.

“What the president does do is to point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China. It’s a fair thing to point out,” she said, saying that China was trying to rewrite history and blame the virus on American soldiers.

“That’s what he’s saying when using the racist phrase ‘Kung flu?'” Jiang asked.

“He is linking it to its place of origin,” McEnany replied.

Jiang asked if the president was worried about violence against Asian Americans as a result of his language. McEnany said that the comments aren’t aimed at Americans of Asian origin but at China. The press secretary then added that Trump’s comments were justified by pointing out that many news sources have called the virus the Chinese virus or Wuhan virus.

Jiang replied, pointing out that calling the virus Chinese or “Wuhan” is different than calling it the “Kung flu.” McEnany dodged the question, pointing out that the media has referred to the virus’ origin numerous times.

McEnany was then repeatedly asked by several other members of the press about Trump’s language, with one reporter saying that the media has never called the novel coronavirus the “Kung Flu.”

The White House replied that the media had repeatedly called it the “China virus” and “Wuhan virus” before deriding the president for doing the same. Later, she was asked if the president regretted using the term “Kung Flu.”

McEnany said that the president never regrets putting the onus on China.

McEnany also addressed the president’s comment that he had requested that testing for the coronavirus be slowed down, saying that it was made in jest and as an attempt to point out the hypocrisy of the media. She said that the president was attempting to point out that the media doesn’t report on the high number of tests that the U.S. is completing currently.

When asked who was focused in the White House full-time on addressing the coronavirus, which continues to rise in many areas of the U.S., she responded that there isn’t one person working just on addressing the disease.