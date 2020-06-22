Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In Strappy, Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit

Cindy Prado has a body worthy of envy, and on Monday, she put it on display in sexy, strappy swimsuit. The model heated up her Instagram page with an set of sexy snapshots that featured her in the snakeskin-print swimsuit while she posed outside.

The Miami-based model appeared to be in a tropical location for the photoshoot. She was standing on a sandy beach with tables and tropical trees behind her. She did not indicate where she was but, judging from her caption, she might have been in Mykonos or Ibiza. She wrote that those were her two favorite vacation destinations.

Cindy’s post consisted of three photos that saw her wearing the tantalizing swimsuit, which was about as revealing as any bikini. The number featured classic, triangle-style cups with a gold ring detail in the center. Also attached to the ring was a single strap that went down her abdomen where it connected with other straps that went around her waist. Two other diagonal straps attached to the top of the bottom of the suit.

In the first photo, Cindy gave the camera a serious look as she put her body as display. A few wisps of hair blew across her face as she stood with her arms at her sides.

The model flashed a big smile for the second image. She stood with on knee bent with her arms behind her head, showing off her curvy hips and slender waist.

Cindy tugged on the sides of her swimsuit in the last snap while she gazed at the camera. The pose showed off her toned thighs and chest.

Cindy’s tousled hair had a deep side part, and it fell in waves over one shoulder. The beauty appeared to go with a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara. She also looked to be wearing blush on her cheeks and a rose shade of lipstick. She accessorized the look with a layered necklaces, a bracelet, a couple of rings, and hoop earrings.

In the caption, she asked her followers about their favorite vacation spots. She also tagged her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

A few of Cindy’s admirers answered her question, but most doled out the compliments.

“You look Spectacular,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are perfect,” a second follower wrote.

“You are too adorable,” gushed a third fan.

Cindy knows how to get the attention of her fans. Not too long ago, she wowed them in a colorful bikini while she posed on her balcony.