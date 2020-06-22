Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Jumpsuit With Sweetheart Neckline

Savannah Chrisley flaunted her picture-perfect figure on Instagram in an all-black ensemble. The stunning new update was added to her feed moments ago, and it’s already generating a ton of buzz among her 2 million followers.

The new post captured the babe posed inside. She did not use a geotag that revealed her precise location, but it looked like she was inside a photo studio. The walls were painted a cream color, and the floor had an industrial look. Savannah stood in the center of the frame. She popped her right leg out to the side and kept her other foot planted on the ground. The 22-year-old faced her shoulders forward but turned her head to the side and looked down to the ground.

The Chrisley Knows Best star opted for a curve-hugging jumpsuit. The top of the garment boasted a sweetheart neckline that flaunted Savannah’s tanned cleavage. It also had sleeves that fell to her elbows and left her shoulders and collar bare. The middle of the outfit was tight, and it helped accentuate her tiny waist. Meanwhile, the pant portion was fitted and showed off her lean legs.

Savannah wore a pair of fishnet stockings under her outfit and added a couple of high black pumps to go along with the black theme. Her look featured several accessories, including a pair of gold earrings with black fringe on end. The reality star rocked several rings on her fingers and styled her short tresses with a deep side part. Savannah tucked most of her mane behind her ears, and the back grazed her neck.

Savannah also appeared to wear a bombshell application of makeup. It looked like Savannah brushed her cheekbones with blush and highlighter. The South Beach Diet spokeswoman added a few thick coats of mascara to her lashes and a light gloss on her lips.

The post has only been live on Savannah’s page for a short time, but it’s garnered a ton of attention from her fans. Over 11,000 have double-tapped the post while an additional 100-plus fans left compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous! Love your hair!” one follower commented.

“Freaking gorgeous Savannah,” a second social media user chimed in with a single red heart.

Yesterday, Savannah paid tribute to her father, Todd Chrisley, with a multi-photo update and sweet caption for Father’s Day.

“Happy Fathers Day @toddchrisley I look back on my life and realize that we were pretty much ALWAYS inseparable! You dressing me up like a little doll…paying me $1 for every song I learned to sing…and so much more,” she wrote in the Instagram post. ” I thank God every day for giving me a father who has always been there and who has never wavered. You have the ability to make a bad day great! And I am so happy that the world gets to know the man that I grew up calling Daddy… the world deserves more of you! I love you and thank you for saving me…”