Kelly Gale Wears A Mismatched Bikini While Relaxing With A Martini In A Hot Tub

Kelly Gale kicked off the week with a steamy new Instagram upload that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

In the image, the Victoria’s Secret model was seen standing waist-deep in a hot tub that appeared to be on a luxurious boat. She ran her fingers through her long, damp tresses as she gazed off into the distance — possibly at the gorgeous mountain views that surrounded her as she soaked in the jacuzzi. A refreshing martini sat on the edge of the tub — and seemed to be her favorite part of the relaxing experience, as she captioned the upload with a single emoji of the beverage.

Kelly slipped into yet another itty-bitty bikini for her boat day and, judging by the reaction of her fans, the scanty swimwear look was a major hit. The set included a bold, neon yellow halter-style top that popped against the 25-year-old’s gorgeous, allover tan. It had a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, while its too-small triangle cups added a glimpse of underboob to the scandalous display.

The hot tub featured a partially transparent wall that offered Kelly’s audience a view of the lower half of her ensemble, which was a colorful, patterned pair of bikini bottoms rather than a pair that matched her top. The ruched-style garment covered up only what was necessary thanks to its daring high cut, one that showcased her toned legs and thighs. It also had a thin, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Kelly did not add any accessories to her barely there outfit, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer curves. She also appeared to be going makeup-free to showcase her striking features and stunning natural beauty.

Fans of the Swedish bombshell were quick to show some love for her Monday Instagram update. The upload quickly earned over 18,000 likes and 92 comments in a matter of hours, also drawing many compliments from her online audience.

“You are looking perfect,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” quipped another follower.

“This deserves all the good emoji,” a third admirer quipped.

“Fierce and so fire,” added a fourth fan.

Kelly has treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to several hot new photos recently. Over the weekend, the model left many fans stunned again when she flaunted her pert derriere in a belted one-piece swimsuit. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 38,000 likes and 169 comments to date.