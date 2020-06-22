White House Removes Mandatory Temperature Checks & COVID-19 Screening For Staff, Visitors

The White House has removed COVID-19 screening, including mandatory temperature checks, for staff and visitors, NBC News reported. Although everyone who enters does not have to undergo the safeguards, those who come into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence still answer screening questions and get their temperatures checked. These steps presumably keep an extra layer of protection for the president and vice president’s health.

Spokesman Judd Deere explained in a statement that the campus has moved to the next phase regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“In conjunction with Washington, D.C., entering Phase Two today, the White House is scaling back complex-wide temperature checks,” Deere said in a statement. “In addition to social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and voluntary facial coverings, every staff member and guest in close proximity to the president and vice president is still being temperature checked, asked symptom histories, and tested for COVID-19.”

In May, after two people who worked there tested positive for COVID-19 — a valet to the president and the vice president’s spokesperson — the White House required staffers to wear masks. However, it has already done away with that requirement. At this time, face coverings are suggested in the West Wing, but not mandatory. However, given the building’s narrow hallways, it can be difficult for staffers to maintain the six feet of distance suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For about a month, there had been tents where people entering the campus at the north entrance had to have temperature checks and answer screening questions about their health. Today, those tents were removed, NPR reported. Although the White House has removed some of its safeguards for detecting the novel coronavirus, six Trump campaign staffers tested positive ahead of the Tulsa, Oklahoma rally last Saturday. They had arrived in the city early to help set up the rally. The information about the positive tests leaked ahead of President Trump’s appearance, which left him angry. It isn’t clear if those members of the advance team regularly work at the White House, though. The campaign reportedly conducted hundreds of tests in advance of the rally, and the six who tested positive began quarantine procedures immediately.

For his part, Trump told a reporter earlier today that the United States has done too good a job at testing for COVID-19, which is why the numbers are so high in the country, especially compared to other countries. Those comments came after he supposedly joked during his Tulsa rally that he asked officials to slow down on testing.