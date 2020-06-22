Mariana Morais Shares Rear View Of Colorful Bikini In Set Of Photos

Mariana's pictures were taken on a boat.

Mariana Morais used her incredible bikini body to tease her fans with the promise of upcoming content from her trip to Tulum, Mexico. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share an alluring trio of snapshots with her 766,000 followers.

Mariana’s photo shoot took place on a small luxury boat. Her geotag indicated that the vessel was cruising somewhere off the coast of Tulum. In all of her pictures, Mariana was posing on the boat’s bow in front of a silver railing. The model’s backdrop included a blue sky streaked with white clouds and sparkling turquoise water that stretched all the way to the horizon.

The model wore a string bikini that featured a vivid tie-dye print in red, yellow, and green. Her top was a unique design with a string halter tie that was threaded through two panels of fabric. The back of the bikini had a clip closure.

The string around Mariana’s neck created a U shape that stretched between her breasts at the bottom. Her top exposed a great deal of her ample cleavage, including an eyeful of underboob.

The model’s bottoms had a thong back that left little of Mariana’s peachy backside to the imagination. The garment’s long string ties looped through a silver ring in the back and two smaller rings in the front, where they were secured in knotted bows. Mariana tagged the designer of her two-piece as Khassani Swimwear.

Mariana accessorized her bikini with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, multiple silver rings on her fingers, and a gold watch. She wore her long blond hair down.

Mariana appeared to rock a smokey eye. Her fluttery eyelashes were dark and thick, while her lips were a neutral nude shade. It looked like she was wearing shiny lip gloss on her full pout. Her long fingernals were coated with light pink polish.

In her first photo, Mariana was crouched down on the deck of the boat. She sat back on her heels with her back arched, and she gave the camera a teasing smile. The second photo saw the model reaching up to bury her fingers in her thick tresses as she closed her eyes and tilted her face up toward the sky. The final photo captured her from the back. She was standing up with her arms upraised.

The response to Mariana’s sexy snaps indicated that they succeeded in building up the hype for her content to come.

“I think you exceed the word gorgeous in looks,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her post.

“Damn what a hot body,” another admirer remarked.

“Literally so obsessed with you,” a third comment read.

Mariana has already shared some other content from her Tulum getaway on her social media accounts. In a TikTok video, she rocked a skimpy orange bikini and danced inside a cenote.