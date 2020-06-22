Rosanna Arkle Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In A Tight White Bikini & Knee Pads

Rosanna Arkle took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a racy new pic, one where she showed off her personality for the camera as she flashed her curves.

In the sexy snap, Rosanna was scantily clad while rocking a tiny white bikini. The top fit tightly around her ample bust, and also boasted short sleeves to showcase her toned arms.

The matching bottoms wrapped snugly around the model’s waist and were cut high on her curvy hips. It also featured a cutout in the front that accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a black choker around her neck, rings on her fingers, and white kneepads.

Rosanna sat on a metal bench with her legs apart. She had both of her knees bent as she made peace signs with her fingers on both hands and stuck out her tongue while getting silly for the camera.

Rosanna had her long blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

The model also rocked a gorgeous makeup style in the shot. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and sculpted brows. She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her chin, nose, and lower eyes. She appeared to complete the application with bright pink gloss on her full lips.

Rosanna’s over 5.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 48,000 times within the first 19 hours after it was shared on her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 550 replies.

“Such a babe,” one follower wrote.

“Ahhh you are too cute,” remarked another.

“Wow you’re spectacular,” a third social media user gushed.

“Love this pic! You’re so stunning so sweet,” a fourth person commented.

Rosanna’s fans have been accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits online. She’s been known to sport bathing suits, skimpy tops, and racy lingerie in her photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned her followers when she rocked a white crochet bikini as she soaked up some sun on the beach. That post also proved to be a popular one, as it has racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 440 comments.