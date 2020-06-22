Valerie Cossette Bares Cleavage In Tropical, Cut-Out Monokini For Sexy Instagram Share

Valerie Cossette showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a bright blue and pink tropical-patterned monokini with a cut-out that exposed some major skin as she posed out outside.

The photo showed Valerie standing on what looked to be a front porch. Behind her, a cream-colored door could be seen, as well as a set of black lounge chairs and a tall plant. It appeared to be a sunny day as the rays shone down on Valerie and highlighted her tan, tattooed skin. The Canadian star looked as sexy as ever in her skimpy one-piece.

Valerie’s one-piece had a colorful top with a scooping neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage. The cut-out began at the center of her chest and ran all the way down to her hips, so her underboob was also on show. Strings attached to the top appeared to weave through hoops at her waist, connecting them to the lower half of her one-piece.

Valerie’s toned tummy was exposed above the lower half of her suit, which featured a bright blue fabric. The U-shaped material showed off her abs yet still came up above her hips to accentuate her curvy figure. Valerie’s shapely thighs and booty were on full display.

Valerie accessorized her outfit with a belly button stud and a chain necklace. Her makeup look appeared to be subtle, complete with black cat eyeliner, highlighter, and a light pink lip gloss. Valerie wore her long, jet black hair styled down in sleek strands.

Valerie posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She bent one knee out and tugged at the loose strings on her hips. she looked down at the patio and pursed her lips for the camera.

Valerie’s post received more than 32,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Always so stunning,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“So fine and gorgeous,” another user added.

“Wow!! Theres NO WORDS!!!” a third follower wrote, adding flame and heart-eye emoji.

Valerie always knows how to drive her fans wild. The model shared a post earlier this month in which she rocked a lace-up bodysuit that hugged her in all the right places, which her followers loved.