Donald Trump Says U.S. Has Done ‘Too Good A Job’ On COVID-19 Testing

Donald Trump spoke with journalist Joe St. George outside the White House today about comments the president made on Saturday at his rally in Tulsa. St. George asked Trump if he told officials to slow down coronavirus testing in the United States, and President Trump did not fully answer the question, and instead, he said he believed the country had done too many tests.

St. George asked the president if somebody watching would not be able to get a test because Trump said to slow down the tests. The president responded by saying that the U.S. does more testing than any other country — 25 million. Because of the number of tests, President Trump indicated that it makes the country’s number of positive COVID-19 cases higher than the case counts in other areas that have done fewer tests. The president noted that young people with few problems and asymptomatic people are showing up in the positive count even though they are not seriously ill with the novel coronavirus.

The reporter asked the president if he urged authorities to slow down the testing.

“Uh, if it did slow down, frankly, I think we’re way ahead of ourselves if you want to know the truth. We’ve done too good a job because every time we up with 25 million tests, you’re gonna find more people, so then they say ‘oh, uh we have more cases in the United States.’ The reason we have more cases is because we do more testing than any other country by far.”

VIDEO: Just asked President Trump if he actually ordered testing to be slowed down. He said in his Saturday speech he did. He didn't answer the direct question. pic.twitter.com/aDKGu6F2Ok — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020

In his tweet, St. George noted that the president did not directly answer his question, so it is unclear if President Trump did tell authorities to slow down on the testing for COVID-19 in the United States. Yesterday White House adviser Peter Navarro claimed that Trump’s comments at his rally Saturday night were tongue in cheek. However, so far, Trump has not confirmed whether or not he was joking.

On Sunday evening, President Trump tweeted that his message on testing in the U.S. has been very clear. He wrote that with 25 million tests, it makes the country look like it has more positive cases than anywhere else in the world.

Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, took to Twitter yesterday and called out President Trump for the not so funny joke. Schiff declared that the president’s coronavirus pandemic response led to deadly consequences in the U.S., with more than 120,000 people dead as a result of the virus since early this year.