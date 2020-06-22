Dana Hamm Tugs On Panties & Flashes Underboob In Flirty Video

Dana Hamm kicked off the week with a sexy Instagram update that got her fans talking. The model took to the platform to share a video that featured her flaunting her incredible figure as she wished her followers a good morning.

The clip appeared to be taken in Dana’s home, and from her caption, she might have just rolled out of bed. She stood next to a nearby column as her Pomeranian also made an appearance in the video, sitting on the bed while she posed for the camera.

Dana’s outfit, as usual, was skimpy enough for her to show plenty of skin. Her crop top was a light gray color that allowed her to flash plenty of underboob. Her bikini-style panties were white and had a light blue pattern on the front.

Dana faced the camera as she fluffed her hair and tugged on the side of her panties. She swayed her hips back and forth and placed one arm behind her head while she gave the camera flirty looks. She then played with the bottom of her top before pursing her lips and playfully pulling up and down on the side of her panties.

The video captured most of Dana’s body, focusing on her voluptuous chest as well as her curvy hips. Also on display were her flat tummy and toned thighs.

Dana appeared to let her natural beauty shine through, wearing little — if any — makeup. That being said, she did look to be wearing a pink shade on her full lips. Her hair was tousled and fell over her shoulders in waves.

In the caption, Dana described her morning and also tagged the company that made her bottoms. Her fans seemed delighted with her post, and many raved over the clip.

“Now there’s a gorgeous & blazing hot ray of sunshine to kickoff our Monday … looking phenomenal babe!! Have a fantastic day D!” one admirer commented.

“Maybe this is called an angel from heaven,” gushed a second follower.

“You are the most beautiful among all of the models,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day,” a fourth fan echoed.

Dana seems to know just how to entertain her followers. With her frequent semi-nude snaps, her admirers are most likely never disappointed. Just last week, she wowed them when she shared an image that saw her wearing a set of skimpy lingerie.