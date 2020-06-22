Former ‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Isn’t A Fan Of Fame

Vicki Gunvalson doesn't love being recognized.

Vicki Gunvalson may have liked appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County but she didn’t like being famous.

During a recent episode of her Westwood One podcast series, Whoop It Up with Vicki, Vicki opened up about her feelings about the massive amount of notoriety she’s gotten due to the 14 seasons she appeared on the Bravo reality series.

“I didn’t like the fame,” she admitted, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb days ago.

In addition to being a part of the Real Housewives franchise, Vicki is also the longest running cast member of all time, having starred on all 14 of the series’ seasons. That said, Vicki isn’t always confident about the way she looks. In fact, she said she’s downright insecure about herself at times and would love to be “skinnier” and “prettier” than she is.

Vicki also brought up the fact that she has had her faced done, including her nose and her chin, due to a comment Slade Smiley made on The Real Housewives of Orange County years ago. As fans may recall, Smiley, the fiance of former cast member Gretchen Rossi and ex-boyfriend of ex-star Lauri Peterson, slammed Vicki by calling her “Missy Piggy” years ago after she brought up his alleged struggles with child support for his two kids.

Because she finds herself to be insecure, Vicki prefers to keep to herself and enjoy a private and quiet lifestyle. That said, she knows that when it comes to signing on to appear on a reality show of any kind, one has to be prepared to expose all aspects of their life with their viewers.

Vicki went on to say that when it comes to the remaining members of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, she believes that some of them may not be prepared for the day when their own runs on the show comes to an end.

“That’s what scares me a little bit about this whole reality TV [world], because one day it will end for them,” she shared. “[And] if that’s their identity, then they’re gonna have a really hard time adapting to the new normal.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki spoke about her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County on her podcast weeks ago, revealing that fans loved to watch not only her but her daughter, Briana Culberson, on the show.

“People love Briana. She’s just solid and she actually was sad for me because she knew how much I loved it,” Vicki said at the time.