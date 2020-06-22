Rosey Sin Gets Steamy On Instagram While Tugging At Her Tiny Striped String Bikini

Rosey Sin uploaded yet another revealing set of pics to her Instagram account on Monday morning. The model flashed her curves while getting steamy for the camera.

In the racy post, Rosey looked smoking hot as she rocked a black and white striped bikini with red trim. The tiny top showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and put her ample cleavage on full display in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. They also accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the snaps.

In the first photo, Rosey stood in front of a plain wall as she tugged at her bikini bottoms and tilted her head towards the ground. In the second shot, she pulled the strap of the garment loose with one hand as the other hung at her side, and she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Rosey wore her brown hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink lipstick.

Rosey’s 886,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks on the photos.

“Amazing n beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Omg. So hot,” another gushed.

“You are so incredibly beautiful and sexy lady,” a third social media user declared.

“Wow! So sexy!” a fourth person wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosey recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in some black lingerie with a tiny purple pleated miniskirt over top. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, the video has been viewed more than 72,000 times and earned over 130 comments.