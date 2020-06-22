Angeline Varona Stuns Fans In Tiny Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Angeline Varona gave her 2.6 million Instagram fans something to talk about today when she published a sizzling hot update. The Latina model looked tantalizing as ever in a teeny tiny snakeskin-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her insanely fit body.

Angeline’s pink two-piece swimsuit was from Berry Beachy Swimwear. The minuscule top boasted itty bitty cups that hardly covered her voluptuous bust. The plunging neckline showcased a nice view of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the swimwear pushed her breasts up — exposing more cleavage. The straps that provided support were tied over her neck, but the weight of her ample chest seemed to stretch out the piece.

She wore the matching pair of bottoms that was seemingly a thong. It featured a pretty low-cut waistline, which highlighted her taut stomach. Some viewers went crazy over her rock-hard abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. It also had a thin waistband made up of strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Angeline took the short clip while riding a small speed boat in Key Biscayne, Florida. She used her front camera and angled her phone away from her face as she filmed. The angle showed a nice view of her enviable assets and flat stomach. She looked straight into the lens, smiling with her mouth closed. She placed her chin on top of her left hand as she ended the video.

For the photo shoot, the model had her brunette locks styled in braids. She enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup. She appeared to wear filled-in eyebrows, a thick coat of black mascara, and some pink color on her lips. She sported minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and a name necklace.

Angeline simply greeted her fans in the caption, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the post. A lot of Angeline’s avid admirers went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has been viewed over 100,000 times. It has also racked up more than 39,500 likes and 450-plus comments. Hundreds of followers dove into the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her beauty and stunning body.

“I am in love with your tiny waist! Happy Monday!! May you have an amazing week ahead,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow Angie, you’re looking absolutely stunning in that bikini,” gushed another admirer.

“Happy Monday to you too. Your post inspired me today,” a third Instagram follower wrote.

“What a beautiful and sensual video,” a fourth social media user added.