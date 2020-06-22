Hope Beel Lets It All Hang Out In A Blue & Yellow String Bikini

Hope Beel returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share a steamy new upload with her fans. The model showed some skin while telling her followers to start their week off right in the caption of the post.

In the racy pics, Hope looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a blue string bikini with yellow trim. The tiny top boasted then spaghetti straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also laced in the front and flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Hope posed underneath of a hut on the beach. She wrapped one arm around a pole as the other reached high above her head as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured her with her backside to the lens. She pushed her hip out and looked over her shoulder as she tugged at her bikini bottoms.

Hope wore her dark hair pushed back off of her forehead. She styled the long locks in loose, wet strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first four hours. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave over 480 messages.

“Gorgeous as always, have a good Monday morning,” one follower stated.

“Good morning, my gorgeous… You have an incredible start of week… I love you,” another wrote.

“What A beautiful pose dear,” a third comment read.

“Incredibly Hot,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope doesn’t seem to mind showing off her fit figure in racy outfits. She recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a black bikini with white polka dots. To date, that post has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 660 comments.