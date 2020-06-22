Elsa Hosk Flaunts Curvy Hips & Endlessly Long Legs In Green Bikini To Celebrate Summer

The first day of summer came around on June 20, and Elsa Hosk celebrated the new season with a post on her Instagram feed over the weekend. The model shared a series of photos in which she posed on a white staircase and showed off her curves in a green gingham bikini. She dedicated her caption to summer.

The photos showed Elsa standing on a narrow staircase in what looked to be her home. A curtainless window could be seen at the top of the stairs, which allowed sunlight to pour into the room. The natural rays lit up the already bright hallway as Elsa stood at the center, giving fans a glimpse at her toned body.

Elsa rocked a demi-cut top with a low-cut neckline that likely exposed her ample cleavage. However, she wore a greenish-blue cropped, oversized sweatshirt and pulled it up to her chest, teasing fans by just barely revealing the top of her bikini. The bikini hugged her chest and cut off below her bust.

Elsa’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The sexy yet classy bottom sat low on her waist to put Elsa’s abs on display. Meanwhile, the sides came up very high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Elsa’s famously long legs and toned backside looked better than ever in the tiny suit.

Elsa did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She appeared to be sporting a subtle makeup look, including what looked to be contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. Her blond locks were pulled back in a tight bun.

The first photo showed Elsa standing close to the camera as she lifted her sweatshirt to show off her bikini. She stood with her legs slightly apart and her back slightly arched, which amplified her curvy hips. She held her chest and looked off-camera.

In the second image, Elsa posed on a higher step and faced away from the camera. She pointed one foot to elongate her pins and stuck her round booty out.

Elsa’s post garnered more than 139,000 likes and just over 500 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“What a queen,” one fan said.

“You are sooooo stunning,” another user added.

Elsa may not always show off her bikini body on her social media, but her fans are always sent into a frenzy when she does. Last week, she rocked a revealing powder blue lingerie set that showed some major skin, which her followers loved.