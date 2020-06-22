Heather Locklear’s Family Reportedly ‘Supportive’ Of Her Engagement To High School Sweetheart Chris Heisser

The actress will start a new chapter in her life with a man she has known for more than 40 years.

Heather Locklear’s family is supportive of her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Chris Heisser. The Melrose Place alum’s engagement to her high school beau was recently made public more than 40 years after the two first dated, and despite a rocky ride for the couple, the actress’s family is behind them.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Locklear’s family sees the engagement as “symbolic” of how far the 58-year-old actress and her man have come after years of legal woes and rehab stints. The insider said today “Heather is healthy, strong, in love and exactly where she wants to be in her life” and that those in her inner circle are “incredibly proud” of the positive changes she has made in her life since completing rehab last October.

The insider added that Locklear wants to live a healthy life and that she knows her sobriety is a must in making her relationship with Heisser, who is also now sober, last “forever.”

The source confirmed that there was a time when the actress’s family “were concerned about Heather and Chris’ relationship” because the two “fought endlessly,” but that Heisser has been “Heather’s rock throughout her recovery.”

“Her family is supportive of their recent engagement,” the insider said. “They see how in love they are. Heather and Chris want to have an intimate wedding. They are in no rush but when it does happen they want their families and those closest to them to share their special day.”

Locklear and her fiance were high school sweethearts in the 1970s and rekindled their relationship in 2017, but it has been a rocky ride for the actress and the former motocross racer.

Over the years there were allegations of violent fights and other troublesome issues between the couple. Heisser was also arrested for DUI two years ago on the same day police visited Locklear’s home for a domestic dispute, according to Us Weekly. Heisser was never charged after Locklear claimed he choked her during an argument, and the two continued a toxic on and off dating cycle until they both committed to getting clean.

A friend of Locklear’s told Today that everyone in the family — including the star’s parents, siblings, and her daughter — are all supporting her and excited for the wedding and the new chapter in her life.

“It’s really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around,” the friend added, noting that the Dynasty star has been cooking, gardening, and going on walks to keep busy during the health pandemic.

Locklear was previously married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007 and shares a daughter, Ava, with him. The actress was also married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993.