Nick Cordero Is ‘More Alert’ During Visits With Wife Amanda Kloots As His Coronavirus Battle Continues

Bullets Over Broadway and Waitress actor Nick Cordero is continuing to fight hard to recover in his ongoing coronavirus battle. Nick’s wife Amanda Kloots was able to finally visit her husband in person over the weekend, and on Sunday, she shared the lastest via her Instagram stories.

Due to coronavirus precautions, Amanda had not been able to visit Nick in person since he had been admitted to the ICU in late March. On Friday, that changed, and she rushed to be by his side. Now, she can relay updates based on what she sees herself and it sounds as if her presence may be having a positive impact on Nick’s recovery.

As Amanda ended her visit with Nick on Sunday night, she shared some updates. She said that he’d had a really great day and that he had been more alert than she had seen him in a while. Prior to visiting in-person, Amanda had relied on FaceTime calls with Nick and phone updates from his nurses and doctors.

Amanda also noted that Nick was starting to follow things with his eyes a lot more than had been the case previously. Last week, she explained that Nick was able to move his eyes up, down, left, and right, but that was about it. He was able to raise his eyes to signal yes, and lower them to signal no, and there was little else he was able to do.

Now, it seems that Nick is making some solid forward progress in being able to track what’s going on around him. It certainly seems likely that Amanda’s physical presence, after being separated from Nick for nearly 12 weeks, has had a very positive impact on him.

Amanda also talked about a new tradition she started. She said that now when she is getting ready to leave Nick’s ICU room, she plays the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song “Our House.” She sings along with it, and the song means a lot to them.

Just before Nick entered the ICU at Cedars-Sinai, he, Amanda, and their son Elvis had moved to Los Angeles and bought a small house. The house needed major renovations, so they moved into the guest house of Scrubs actor and family friend Zach Braff. Amanda has shared some updates on the renovations, and she’s hoping to move into the place in July.

She explained that the house is in Laurel Canyon, and Nick is a huge fan of the area. It just so happens that the song “Our House” was written near their new home. Amanda detailed that as she sings to Nick, she says a prayer, holds his hand and gives him a kiss. She tells him that they will be living together in this house of theirs someday, and she urges him to keep fighting.

Nick still has a difficult path ahead of him due to all of the complications he’s endured with this intense COVID-19 battle. However, he is inching forward day-by-day and Amanda seemed quite positive about things during her Sunday evening updates.