Gwen Singer Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Latex Dress With Plunging Neckline

Gwen Singer took to Instagram on Sunday night to share another racy pic with her loyal fans. The model flashed her curves while sending love to her followers in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Gwen looked hotter than ever as she rocked wine-colored latex dress. The garment showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The gown fit snugly around her tiny waist, curvy hips, and round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with some dangling earrings, a long chain around her neck, and heels.

Gwen sat on a set of stairs for the pic. She had her legs crossed and one hand placed behind her for balance, while the other grabbed her hair. She arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background some sunlight could be seen streaming in through nearby windows.

Gwen wore her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled the dark locks in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers wasted no time sharing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 20,000 likes within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 470 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous as always,” one follower wrote.

“You’re incredibly gorgeous and sexy,” another stated.

“Gwen, no matter how many compliments I give u about how insanely gorgeous and stunning u are, it’ll still be not enough to describe your beauty entirely,” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in racy little outfits online. She’s often seen rocking sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers when she went topless in nothing but a pair of black pants. To date, that snap has earned more than 33,000 likes and over 530 comments.