Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck showed off her sculpted figure in her latest Instagram update, thrilling her 2.1 million Instagram followers. She rocked an activewear ensemble, and posed in front of a plain gray concrete wall with horizontal panels. The neutral backdrop allowed her physique to take center stage, and the photo was captured by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn works with frequently.

The photo was taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated. Katelyn posed in an ensemble from the brand Threads 4 Thought, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

On top, she rocked a simple yet sexy sports bra with a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin black straps stretched over her shoulders and a horizontal black band went across her body underneath her ample assets. The bra was light gray on one side and a darker gray on the other, and left her chiselled abs exposed.

Katelyn paired the sports bra with matching leggings that had the same black, pale gray and dark gray color palette. The leggings featured horizontal bands of color in varying widths, and the leggings clung to Katelyn’s toned legs. They hugged her curves, showing off her muscular thighs and calves to perfection.

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of gray sneakers, and wore no other accessories. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, which put the focus on her naturally stunning features.

In the first snap, Katelyn stared right at the camera with her legs spread hip distance apart and her arms by her sides. She switched up her pose in the second, holding a sports beverage in one hand while her other hand went to the top of her head and she gazed off into the distance. Katelyn’s shadow was visible in the wall behind her in both shots, and the natural sunlight illuminated her bronzed skin.

The third and final slide in the post was a short video clip in which Katelyn walked alongside a stretch of sidewalk by the beach. Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 6,900 likes and 380 comments within 52 minutes.

“Wow unreal,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Good Morning BEAUTIFUL!! Love your muscular body,” another follower added.

“Beauty in beast mode!” a third fan wrote.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” another remarked.

