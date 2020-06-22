Fitness Model Eva Quiala Rocks A Barely There Neon Green Bikini In Smoldering Instagram Video

Eva Quiala spends countless hours in the gym perfecting her physique, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The model and fitness trainer did just that in a smoldering new video that was posted to her feed yesterday and has since become a major hit with her thousands of fans.

Eva looked like a total smokeshow in the short clip that saw her flaunting her killer curves in a barely there bikini. The two-piece was in a bold neon green color that popped against her bronzed skin, and boasted a revealing design that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing. It included a halter-style top with string straps that wrapped tight around her neck and rib cage to highlight her slender frame. The number exposed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline and minuscule triangle cups, and teased a scandalous glimpse of underboob as well.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well. The scanty swimwear had a high-cut design that showcased Eva’s sculpted legs and curvy hips, which she swayed from side to side as she walked toward the camera while staring it down with a sultry gaze. A quick half-turn revealed the garment’s daringly cheeky cut that added another seductive element to the look by leaving her round booty almost completely bare. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Eva’s accessories for the day included a trendy gold necklace stack, hoop earrings, and a dainty nose ring that provided the perfect amount of bling to her ensemble. She left her long, ombre tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back, and sported a gorgeous application of makeup that highlighted her striking features. The glam appeared to include a light red lip gloss and red blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Eva’s 1.2 million followers went wild for the sizzling new addition to her feed, which has been viewed over 92,000 times within less than 24 hours of going live. It has also accrued over 31,000 likes and 536 comments.

“Wow Eva! You look absolutely beautiful and gorgeous in this video,” one person wrote.

“You are the sexiest woman on the internet,” quipped another fan.

“Omg, booty goals,” added a third admirer.

“You have a perfect body,” a fourth follower declared.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Eva’s feed for another glimpse at her incredible bikini body. The model recently shared another series of snaps that saw her going full bombshell in a white bikini while on a boat. The multi-slide upload fared extremely well, earning nearly 26,000 likes and 327 comments to date.