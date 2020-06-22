Former ‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Wonders If Her Relationship With Fiancé Steve Lodge Played A Role In Firing

Vicki Gunvalson believes he may have been too 'boring' for reality television.

Vicki Gunvalson believes her relationship with fiancé Steve Lodge may have been the nail in the coffin when it came to her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a recent episode of her podcast series, Whoop It Up with Vicki, which was transcribed by Reality Blurb over the weekend, Vicki opened up about the way in which Bravo may have lost interest in her life due to the calm that Steve brought to it.

“Do you think… that I became happy and content, so to speak, and not a lot of drama? Do you think that the producers and Bravo thought that my life is too normal now?” Vicki wondered on her show, which was launched earlier this year after she announced she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 15.

While Vicki seemed to think that she had become too “normal” for the reality series, Steve, who was appearing alongside her during the podcast episode, informed her that she is “not normal” at all before suggesting that a Vicki-only spinoff would be a ratings hit for any network.

“If you had a camera following you around everyday it would be the #1 show in the nation,” he proclaimed.

Still, Vicki continued on with her questions about the way in which Steve’s role in her life may have impacted her position on the series, telling her listeners that Steve is “on the boring level” and “not a ‘whoop it up’ kind of guy.'” She then said that Bravo may have thought that Steve’s calm demeanor was bringing down her typically wild personality.

According to Vicki, she may have blamed Steve for her firing from The Real Housewives of Orange County on occasion because she believed he wasn’t controversial enough for the series before admitting that Steve’s tendency to stay in the very safe lane is something that she loves about him.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki and Steve were supposed to get married earlier this year but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their nuptials.

While appearing on an Instagram live chat with Hollywood Life in April, Vicki said that while she previously told her fans and followers online that Steve wanted to say “I do” on a cruise ship in April, she shut down the idea because she didn’t want to plan a wedding with concerns for their guests’ health.

“No. We’re doing nothing. I told him the wedding’s off. We’re doing nothing,” she confirmed.