‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Gabi Argue, Jake & Gwen Get Steamy

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 22, reveal that there will be some big moments to kick off another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) back in town. Chad left Salem last month with his wife Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) in order to seek medical treatment for Abby’s mental health issues.

The pair headed to Florida and left their children with Abigail’s parents, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Now, Chad is back to be with his children while Abby is still working on her mental health.

With Chad back in Salem, he’ll want to return to work at DiMera Enterprises. However, there will be one roadblock standing in his way. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be there to cause trouble for Chad as he takes over her former job as CEO.

The duo will have a heated exchange, and it’s likely that Chad will find out about Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash), the man who recently came to town and is a dead ringer for Chad’s presumed dead brother Stefan DiMera.

Meanwhile, Jake and his former girlfriend Gwen will continue to bump into each other while they’re both in Salem. On Monday’s episode, fans will see the couple begin to get hot and heavy as they share a romantic history together.

It seems that their old feelings will bubble to the surface as they get intimate. However, Gabi may have something to say about that, as she still believes that Jake is her husband.

Elsewhere in Salem, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will visit her grandmother Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). While Hope loves Claire, there are some ill feelings between them following the events that occurred two years prior when Claire tried to kill Hope’s daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) by burning her alive inside of a cabin.

Thankfully, Ciara was saved and Claire soon headed off to Bayview sanitarium, where she received treatment for her mental health issues. Recently, Claire has convinced her doctors, and her other grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), that she is better. So, she was released from the hospital and has moved back to Salem under the watchful eyes of her grandparents.

In addition, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will attempt to strike a deal with Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay). Rafe is currently going through a dark time in his life now that he’s lost custody of little David, so he could go off the deep end.