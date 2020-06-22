Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Body-hugging Mini Dress

Deborah Tramitz took to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 21, to share a smoking-hot update with her 1 million followers. In the newest snap, the German model rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showed off her enviable assets and toned figure.

In the first snapshot, Deborah posed in front of a wooden dining table. She stood front and center, angling her body to the side. She placed her left foot forward as she looked over her shoulder, smiling brightly. She was holding her drink with one hand, while her other hand tugged at the strap of her dress.

In the second picture, she turned around to show off her pert booty to her fans. While still holding a clear glass mug in one hand, she gazed at the camera and gave the biggest smile. A nicely-decorated dining area was seen behind her, though it was not clear whether the photoshoot happened inside her apartment.

Deborah rocked a super short tan dress, seemingly made of thin, stretchable fabric. The upper part had a tank top design with spaghetti-style straps that clung to her lean shoulders. The clothing also boasted a scoop design which displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The tight fit of the garment emphasized her slender frame. It had a hem similar to that of a pencil skirt that reached her upper thighs.

The influencer enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup and left her blond hair loose, cascading down her back. The makeup application appeared to consist of a full-coverage foundation with a dewy finish, well-defined eyebrows, eyeliner, and several coats of black mascara. She also seemed to have applied a hint of blush, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick. To not distract viewers from her sexy outfit, she decided to ditch the jewelry.

In the caption, Deborah greeted her followers in English and wrote something in German about Rocka Nutrition, a nutrition shop based in Germany.

Since being published, the new Instagram update has been liked more than 28,200 times and received over 600 comments. Deborah’s legion of fans wrote gushing messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how amazing she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“This has brightened up my day,” one of her followers wrote.

“The hottest woman I have ever seen. You inspire me daily,” another fan commented.

“You have a fiery body and an angelic face. An incredible beauty like no other,” gushed a third social media user.