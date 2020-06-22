Corrie Yee Flaunts Dangerous Curves By The Pool In A Pink-And-White String Bikini

Corrie Yee put her phenomenal physique on show in a hot new Instagram share that added some serious heat to her page. The model delighted her 1 million followers on the platform with the new series of snaps on Monday morning.

The latest addition to Corrie’s feed included a total of three photos. The images were taken as the star spent a relaxing day out by her pool, which, along with several vibrant green plants, filled up the background of the stunning shots.

Corrie posed at several different angles for the camera, first with her curvaceous backside to the lens, and then in a full-frontal position to show off as much of her incredible figure as possible for her adoring fans. Her efforts were aided by her swimwear choice for the day — a minuscule, pink-and-white striped bikini from Michi Bikinis that showed some serious skin and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The social media sensation stunned in her scanty two-piece, which included a halter-style top that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. It boasted a daringly low-cut neckline and impossibly tiny triangle cups that were hardly enough to contain her assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob on display.

Her matching bikini bottoms were equally as risque, in part due to their high-cut style that showcased her long, lean legs and curvy hips. The number also had a scandalously cheeky cut that exposed her round booty almost in its entirety, much to the delight of her fans. Meanwhile, its thin, stringy waistband was tied high up on Corrie’s hips in dainty bows to highlight her flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

Corrie sported a pink L.A. Dodgers hat on top of her long, brunette tresses to complete her pool day ensemble, and she rocked a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application looked to include a shiny red lip gloss, blush and shimmering highlighter, as well as a thick coat of eyeliner and mascara.

Fans went wild for the triple-pic update, which has racked up over 5,400 likes within just two hours of going live to Corrie’s feed. It has also amassed nearly 200 comments in the short span of time, many containing compliments for Corrie.

“So perfect,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely amazing body,” quipped another fan.

“This is the hottest woman on planet earth,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re rocking that bikini!” added a fourth admirer.

Corrie is hardly new to showing some skin on social media — the model often entertains her followers by flaunting her body in skimpy swimwear and lingerie. Over the weekend, the star sent temperatures soaring again in a barely there white bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, racking up nearly 23,000 likes and 509 comments to date.