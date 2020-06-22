Vivi Castrillon Wishes Fans A Happy Father’s Day By Flaunting Underboob In Sexy Attire

Vivi Castrillon wished all the fathers out there the best on their special day in the hottest way imaginable. The model added a sizzling new shot to her Instagram feed on Father’s Day, and it comes as no surprise that the post has garnered rave reviews.

The image captured the model posed directly in the center of the frame at a close and personal angle. A geotag in the picture indicated that she was at home in Miami Beach, Florida. It looked like Vivi was in her kitchen, and a small bar was visible at her back. Not much else of the space could be seen aside from a piece of cream-colored furniture.

The image captured the model from her forehead to her hips. She raised one hand in the air and bent the other at her elbow, tucking it near her side. Vivi twisted her body slightly to the side and covered one of her eyes with her caramel-dyed locks. She opted for a scandalous outfit that showcased her bombshell bod and made for an NSFW display.

Vivi sported a light-colored top that had long sleeves and fit tightly on her figure. The model rolled the garment up to the middle of her chest and showed off plenty of underboob for her legion of fans — something that they certainly didn’t seem to mind. On her lower half, she sported a pair of tiny white panties with thin straps that were worn high on her hips. Its low-riding front showed off her trim waist and taut tummy, which was decorated with a black navel piercing.

Vivi added a few accessories to her racy look, including a pair of diamond earrings and a matching ring that provided the perfect amount of sparkle. Her long and luscious locks fell over her shoulder and back, and she added an expert application of glam to complete her look. Her makeup appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a nude lip.

In her caption, Vivi wished her fans a happy Father’s Day. The post has garnered plenty of attention so far, with over 36,000 likes and 644 comments. Most Instagram users raved over Vivi’s figure while a few others thanked her for the special post.

“Oh my goodness V!!” one follower exclaimed alongside a series of hearts.

“Thank U gorgeous,” another social media user wrote.

“Looking beautiful, hope you have had a wonderful Sunday!” a third fan added with a few flame emoji.

“How you doing beautiful,” one more Instagrammer asked.