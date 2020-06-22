Hilde Osland Sizzles & Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Massive Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive Instagram update in which she shared a variety of throwback snaps taken at sunset. All the photos had a magical glow, and Hilde included the geotag of Perth, Western Australia on the post.

In the first snap, Hilde rocked a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes with a distressed hem and a cut-out detail on her pert posterior. She paired the tiny shorts with an equally skimpy bikini top, and her long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves. She accessorized with a colorful scarf styled as a headband and stood on the beach, looking gorgeous.

She shared a sizzling photo from behind for the second slide, and wore a pair of light-wash jeans with a cropped pink t-shirt. The t-shirt had a lace-up detail going all the way up the back, with intricate lace along each side for a feminine look. The top left plenty of her bronzed skin exposed, and she pulled her blond locks into a ponytail so her back would be on display.

Hilde tantalized her followers with plenty of bikini snaps as well. The fifth slide in the massive update showed Hilde in a stunning lilac bikini that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bikini had high-cut sides that elongated her legs, and Hilde smiled at the camera in the stunning shot. She also shared a view of her curvaceous figure from behind as she stood on a pristine sandy beach, gazing out at the breathtakingly blue ocean.

Hilde finished off the post with a snap in which the sun was setting behind her, casting a gorgeous light on her body. She wore a skimpy red bikini with thong-style bottoms that left her sculpted rear exposed, and the scenic landscape served as the perfect background for her shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 34,600 likes within one hour, as well as 820 comments from her eager fans.

“The last photo is my favorite! So beautiful!!!!!” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another fan wrote, including two flame emoji and two peach emoji in his comment.

“A sunset could never be as beautiful as you,” another follower remarked.

“You’re really a gorgeous angel,” a fourth fan added.

