Katie Price Stuns In Matching Tie-Dye Ensemble: ‘Comfy Day But Ready For Business’

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself in a comfy ensemble.

The former glamour model stunned in a short-sleeved tie-dye top that consisted of gray and white. She tucked the item of clothing into her matching high-waisted joggers that fell down to her ankles. Price completed the outfit with fluffy pink sliders and accessorized with a fluffy pink clutch bag. She styled her long straight dark hair down with a middle part and opted for aviator sunglasses. For her makeup application, Price appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

The reality star posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front what looked to be her house and was captured from head to toe next to her dog. The 42-year-old parted her legs and looked down at the ground. She covered her eyes with her shades and showcased her side profile which highlighted her strong jawline. Price raised one leg and rested one foot on tiptoes.

In the next slide, she faced the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. Price took off her sunglasses and held them in her left hand. She kept the same foot on tiptoes and was snapped in natural lighting.

For her caption, Price expressed that she was having a “comfy day” but was still ready for business.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, Price is currently living in a six-bedroom home in Surrey, United Kingdom, while her house in West Sussex gets renovated.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 7,200 likes and over 125 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“Katie, this the best I’ve ever seen you, amazing,” one user wrote.

“I wish I looked that good on a Monday,” another devotee shared.

“You look cute in this Ms. Price. Very nice color on you,” remarked a third fan.

“You look younger every photo I see you in… whatever your doing, don’t stop,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Price. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a bright orange pleated top with thin straps. Price paired the ensemble with matching shorts and black slippers with fluffy detailing at the front. She accessorized with a necklace and sported her long straight hair down. Price rocked acrylic nails that looked to be decorated with a coat of pink polish and seemingly applied a full face of makeup for the occasion.