Tamra Judge Applauds Gina Kirschenheiter For Being Real, Criticizes Other ‘RHOC’ Stars For Paying High Rent

Tamra Judge believes Gina Kirschenheiter is financially smart.

Tamra Judge applauded her former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Gina Kirschenheiter for keeping it real on the Bravo reality show during an appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast (available on Apple) a few days ago.

During the interview, Tamra said that while Gina’s lifestyle will certainly change as she continues to appear on the series, she doesn’t believe Gina is pretending when the cameras are rolling. Instead, she feels that her former co-star and current friend is being smart about her lifestyle and the choices she’s making for her family.

“[Gina’s] salary is gonna go up and her lifestyle will adjust to it, but she’s not trying to pretend,” Tamra explained, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb.

According to Tamra, Gina isn’t someone who is going to show up to filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County in head-to-toe Gucci with a rented mansion like many others have been known to do. As she explained, Gina recently purchased a home for her and her family, which consists of boyfriend Travis Mullen, his three children, and the three children she shares with her former husband, Matt Kirschenheiter.

“She literally bought a house by herself, like she should,” Tamra stated.

As for the rest of the cast, Tamra took aim at the renters of the show, which include her former best friend, Shannon Beador, by suggesting that they are not being smart with their money.

“There’s other cast members living in 7, 8,000-square-foot houses but they’re paying $20,000 a month in rent. I’m just smarter with my money, I think,” Tamra shared.

Tamra then took further aim at her ex-castmates by suggesting that a lot of them don’t have jobs or any other income aside from what they are making for their roles on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While Tamra announced she would not be returning to the show for Season 15 months ago, she has maintained her friendship with Gina.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra also addressed her own finances during the podcast appearance, telling David that when it comes to her spending habits, she’s never been one to spend beyond her means. As she explained, she has been well aware for years that her Bravo paychecks could be taken from her at any time and never wanted to have to change her lifestyle because of it.

“I’m not a frivolous spender,” she shared.