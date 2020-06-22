Kindly Myers Flaunts Sideboob While Posing On A Staircase In A Thong

Kindly Myers’ looked like a vision in the most recent photo added to her feed. The Playboy model and former soldier added the shot to her feed moments ago, and it made the perfect Monday morning treat for her army of fans.

The update captured the model positioned on a set of spiral stairs. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but instead, she urged her followers to tag a friend in the post. The area was decorated with massive windows that were outlined in silver. Only a portion of the spiral staircase could be seen, and it had a metal railing that matched the window frame and wooden stairs with slits in between.

Kindly posed in profile with her legs staggered on the stairs. She bent her left arm at her elbow and playfully tugged at her bottoms. Kindly pulled her shoulders back while she pushed her chest forward and looked down toward the ground with a sexy stare. The model stunned in a two-piece bikini that highlighted her killer curves.

Her top featured a traditional halter-neck style with thin straps around her neck and back. Only a small piece of its cups was able to be seen, and they didn’t do an excellent job of covering her chest. The tiny garment showed off her tanned sideboob and left her muscular arms and shoulders well on display.

The model’s bottoms were just as revealing and possessed string sides that were snug on her hips, and the fabric fell to her upper thigh. It had a tiny thong back that showcased her peachy posterior and muscular stems. Kindly went barefoot for the photo op and appeared to be going for a more casual look. It did not appear as though she added any additional accessories to the racy outfit.

She wore her silky blond tresses down and straight, and the front of her hair arched over her forehead. The model rocked a flawless application of glam that appeared to include dark eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Kindly made sure to tag her photographers and glam squad in the caption.

The post has only been live for a few minutes, but it’s garnered plenty of attention with over 1,500 likes and 38 comments.

“Nice the sexy,” one follower gushed alongside a trio of flames.

“Stairway to heaven with a beautiful lady,” a second fan cleverly added in the comments section.

“Nice amazingly perfect,” one more Instagrammer raved.

Countless other fans called the model “gorgeous,” and a few more couldn’t find the right words and commented with emoji instead.