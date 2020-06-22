Royal Fans Delighted By Joyful Photos Of Prince William And His Three Children

The images were shared in honor of the prince's 38th birthday.

Royal fans were delighted by joyful photos of Prince William and his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — in honor of his 38th birthday. William’s wife Kate Middleton took and shared the sweet snaps to commemorate the happy occasion and to connect with the family’s 11.9 million followers.

The images were taken as a way to honor not only William’s birthday but Father’s Day as well.

The first upload showed the Duke of Cambridge rolling around on the grass with his children, as the family enjoyed a playful moment outdoors. The family has spent lots of time together as they quarantined throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They participated in activities such as delivering meals to homebound residents in their area during Volunteer’s Week as well as taking part in a nightly clap to honor healthcare workers.

The duke wore a long-sleeved blue sweater and coordinating pants in the image. Prince George wore a green shirt and gray shorts. Princess Charlotte had on a striped, short-sleeved shirt and denim overall shorts. Her hair was braided in two plaits and entwined atop her head. Prince Louis wore a blue polo shirt and light blue shorts with blue sneakers on his feet. The children appeared to love participating in the impromptu moment for the camera captured by their mother.

In the second photo, the young father was laughing as his three children piled atop his back in a grassy field.

Kate reflected on this unusual time to be a parent during her virtual appearance at the Oak National Academy weekly assembly where she spoke about her personal feelings regarding self-isolation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She explained that being unable to see your friends or spend time with family was frustrating for everyone and that it had been a difficult time for all. She implored that these feelings and frustrations were totally normal, and they wouldn’t last forever, reported Elle Magazine.

Fans of the clan thought the photos to be perfectly wonderful. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“These are the cutest pictures I have never seen. Thank you so much to Catherine for capturing these precious moments of her family. Happy Birthday and Father’s Day again to Prince William,” shared one follower.

“My heart!!!! I can’t take these beautiful photos!!! So much love,” posted a second fan.

“I love these photos because it shows that they are just kids and they’ll still do things like attack their dad,” stated a third Instagram user.