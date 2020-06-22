Natasha Oakley Heats Things Up Her Instagram In A Strapless Burnt Orange Bikini

Natasha Oakley heated things up on her Instagram page today with a series of new snaps that have proved hard to be ignored. The Aussie model put on a tantalizing show for the camera while flaunting her dangerous curves at the beach.

The sizzling new addition to Natasha’s feed included a total of three snaps that were taken at in Byron Bay according to the geotag included with the upload. The 29-year-old was seen standing with her bare feet in the sand as the ocean breeze whipped gently through her blond tresses and the golden sun spilled over her, providing the perfect natural spotlight to her phenomenal physique.

Of course, a day at the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Natasha’s look certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a sexy two-piece from her line Monday Swimwear, which she runs with her best friend and fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. Judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do their brand some justice.

Natasha’s itty-bitty bikini was in her swimsuit collection’s new “Clay” color — a burnt orange hue that popped against her bronzed skin. She also noted that the piece was made of a “recycled crinkle fabric” that gave the look a flattering texture. It included a strapless top that fell low on her chest, leaving the model’s decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage well on display. A silver ring detail connected its cups in the middle of her chest, drawing even further attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, the Australian bombshell wore a pair of high-rise bikini bottoms that highlighted her flat midsection and trim waist. The number boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style as well, offering her audience a good look at her lean legs and curvy hips. Natasha also added a loose tunic top as an extra layer to her barely there look and slipped a woven tote bag over her arm to carry her belongings for the day.

The triple-pic update quickly earned the attention of many of the model’s 2.2 million followers. After just four hours of going live to her feed, the post has amassed nearly 13,000 likes, as well as an additional 99 comments and compliments.

“Wow so perfect,” one person wrote.

Another admirer called Natasha a “beach goddess.”

“Beautiful suit! I love the color on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Stunning figure. Healthy body role model. Thank you,” added a fourth fan.

Natasha often shares looks from the Monday Swimwear line on her Instagram page. Just last week, the star showed off a “timeless” black bikini from the collection that also proved to be a hit, earning over 26,000 likes and 175 comments to date.