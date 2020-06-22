Rihanna Sizzles In Lace Lingerie While Knee-Deep In Water

The star wowed in yellow lingerie for a hot new photo in the sun.

Rihanna set pulses racing in a new shot shared to Instagram over the weekend which showed her as she slipped into a yellow lace lingerie look from her own line, Savage x Fenty. The hot photo showed the “This Is What You Came For” singer in the matching co-ord underwear set during a professional photo shoot as she posed knee-deep in a pool of water.

Rihanna wowed in the bright and sunny look while she struck a pose somewhere pretty tropical. The gorgeous photo was posted to Savage x Fenty’s official Instagram account on Sunday, June 21.

The star’s lace number was made up of an underwired bra with a strip of sheer lace detailing over the chest. The vibrant look plunged low and had thin straps over both shoulders and thicker sides that fastened around the back of her torso.

Rihanna kept things matching. She paired the bra with a pair of lace panties in the same bright yellow color.

The full briefs were high-waisted and sat only just below her bellybutton to highlight her slim waist.

The singer and actress showed off plenty of skin as she posed side on to the camera, as well as her multiple tattoos. A smaller inking stretched vertically down her right thigh as well as her very large chest tattoo, which peeked out from underneath her bra. She also showed off her big tattoo on her right wrist and hand.

Rihanna looked down for the shoot and pursed her lips slightly for a sultry look. She had her long, dark hair curly and down as it cascaded over her back and right shoulder.

The star stood knee-deep in an infinity pool with a set of tall palm trees visible behind her.

In the caption, Savage x Fenty teased a collaboration with Adam Selman. The brand wrote that its 2.9 million followers had “waited long enough” to see the new pieces from the collection.

Plenty of fans headed to the comments section to heap praise on the Bajan beauty after they saw her model a new look from her hugely popular brand.

“She is fabulous in [everything] she does!” one person said with a green heart emoji.

“She’s too much omg,” another Instagram user said with a fire, loudly crying and red heart symbol.

“Wooow,” another wrote.

The photo has received more than 30,500 likes in less than 18 hours.

But Rihanna’s not the only one who’s stunned fans on Instagram in Savage x Fenty underwear recently.

Singer JoJo wowed her followers in a lace lime green lingerie set from the Rihanna’s brand last week, which came shortly after Christina Milian slipped into her own sexy lace set only two months after giving birth. Both singers are ambassadors for the line.