Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Goes ‘Cottagecore’ In A New Picnic Snap

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a sweet series of pictures where she enjoyed a classic summer picnic. The fitness model is one of the most popular influencers in the world, and the third most popular in her native Sweden.

For the occasion, Nyström wore a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder top. The garment featured trendy ruching and was a pretty white hue that perfectly complemented the Scandinavian’s sun-kissed skin.

Nyström channeled her inner ABBA by coupling the top with a pair of long white pants that featured a fashionable wide flare at the bottom. The rest of the look remained simple, with a few gold accessories — including a round charm necklace and her engagement ring — and no shoes.

The model styled her long blond locks into loose waves that cascaded past her shoulders to hit her waist. Nyström kept her makeup in a neutral palette, with what looked to be a brush of light brown eyeshadow, mascara, and a natural lip.

Nyström sat on cozy white blanket, with a stunning view of a lake and lush forest serving as the backdrop. Beside her was a picnic basket that had a gorgeous bouquet of yellow, pink, and white flowers peeking out of it.

On the blanket was a plate of ripe red strawberries in addition to a pretty pink drink. In her caption, Nyström explained that the beverage was a healthy lemonade, whose company had helped sponsor the post. The model then added two additional pictures of the drink in the upload’s carousel.

Fans loved the sweet new snaps, and awarded the upload over 52,000 likes and more than 530 comments.

“Can I come and join,” joked one lovestruck fan, adding the kissing-face emoji to further express his admiration.

“I love your outfit. Fresh and cozy,” gushed a second, adding three white heart symbols.

“You’re a perfect date,” raved a third, emphasizing the sentiment with a number of heart-eye face emoji.

“You inspire me every day,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink hearts.

Nyström’s latest upload follows the latest trend on Instagram, known as “cottagecore.” The aesthetic has been described as “the idea of a more simple life and harmony with nature” (per Fandom.com).

This is not the first time over the past few days where Nyström has wowed her followers. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the fitness model recently stunned her fans after posing in a miniskirt and white eyelet blouse while celebrating midsummer.