Madonna Posts A Father’s Day Tribute To Herself Complete With Family Pics

Superstar Madonna took to Instagram on Sunday to post a sweet tribute to herself for Father’s Day. The singer shared several photos of her children, and fans quickly went wild for the update.

“Happy Fathers Day to Me and to every parent out there doing their best to Nurture, Guide, Inspire and Teach!” the caption read.

The post finished with hashtags for each of her children. Madonna has six kids — Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone, and Stelle Ciccone. David, Mercy, Estere, and Stelle are all adopted.

Included in the post were nine intimate photos of the singer with her children. The first involved a small group shot of the pop star with David, Mercy, Estere, and Stelle. The kids were all wearing matching gold-and-black outfits. Madonna had on her signature black fishnet stockings as they tightly bunched together for the pic.

Madonna then shared a snap of her with her oldest child, Lourdes. The two looked stunningly similar in the photo. Lourdes had on a white fur coat, black fishnets, and hoop earrings. Madonna had on a full-black ensemble consisting of a corset and an Adidas jacket hung over her shoulders. The “Vogue” singer sported a huge smile as she rested her head on Lourdes’ shoulder.

Rocco’s featured picture showed the pair in a desert. Madonna held up the peace sign as she wore a white outfit and held a denim jacket. Her son was dressed in darker clothes, and a camera was slung over his shoulder. Rocco was also included in a throwback picture with his sibling, David.

Mercy James was also featured in a photo with her celebrity mom. The two wore massive grins as they posed together. Twins Stelle and Estere each had separate smiling pics with their mom, too.

Madonna didn’t just acknowledge herself on Father’s Day. Later on, in another Instagram update, she posted photos of her dad, Silvio Ciccone, calling him “The Real OG.”

“Thank you for giving me a sense of justice and the confidence to know that i could fight for what i believe in and also the knowledge that nothing is for FREE and everything in Life Must be Earned,” Madonna wrote.

Fans loved the family post as it received over 270,000 likes in just a short time. The comments section was filled with heart emoji. Some of Madonna’s 15 million followers commented on how a Father’s Day tribute to her was fitting.

“Single moms are the best Dads ever,” one fan wrote.