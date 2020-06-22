Alexa Collins Flaunts Tan, Toned Tummy In Sparkling Charcoal Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday morning. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a charcoal gray bikini that was covered in glitter to capture the sunlight as she posed on a set of stairs. Alexa’s look did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Alexa leaning back on a set of green outdoor steps, though it’s unclear where the steps led. The shadows of palm trees could be seen behind her. The photo did appear to have a filter over it, though fans could see that the sun shone brightly on Alexa’s tan skin. The rays caused her sparkling swimsuit to glisten.

Alexa’s look featured a demi-cut top with criss-crossed strings down the front. The top’s plunging neckline did little to contain Alexa’s busty chest, and the tight strings in the front squeezed out her ample cleavage.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Alexa’s tummy appeared to be greased with tanning oil that attracted the sun. Of course, her long, lean legs were also exposed in the skimpy ensemble.

Alexa finished off the outfit with a pair of dark Aviator sunglasses. Most of her makeup look was covered by the shades, though fans could see that she sported some highlighter and a glossy red lip color. Alexa styled her long, blond hair down in messy waves.

Alexa was seated on one step as she leaned back and stretched her arms out on the step above. She flexed her abs muscles and popped out her chest as she looked up at the sky.

The post garnered more than 7,000 likes and just over 130 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“ALEXA ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS LOOKING BEAUTIFUL,” one fan said with red hearts.

“You’re so fine. Words don’t do you justice,” another user added.

“My goodness you are a very beautiful woman,” a third follower wrote.

Alexa always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post over the weekend, the model sported a tight-fitting mesh bodysuit, which her followers loved.