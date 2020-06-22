Brazilian Model Tatiele Polyana Shows Off Amazing Figure In Plum Monokini

Tatiele Polyana looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. She treated her fans to a stunning pic where she flaunted her amazing figure. Of course, her admirers flocked to view the pic and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Clad in the skimpiest of monokinis, the model sparked a frenzy among her followers. The plum swimsuit left very little to the imagination as it put her assets on display as she posed for the camera. In fact, the purple-red tones of the swimming costume complemented her bronzed skin and gave it a warm tone.

Tatiele wore a skintight swimsuit that clung to her assets like a glove. The fabric skimmed her flawless frame and revealed plenty of skin. The model exposed a hint of underboob as well as her glowing décolletage. The asymmetric neckline covered most of her cleavage but the unique style also allowed her to display her stomach.

The Brazilian model flaunted her ripped abs and minuscule waist while hitching up the panties of the one-piece swimsuit. Tatiele exposed her curvy hips and thick, muscular thighs in the photo and teased her fans by displaying more flesh.

Tatiele’s accessories were also on-trend. She rocked a funky turquoise choker necklace that drew the eye upward. She paired the necklace with blue and plum bangles around her wrist to create a cohesive ensemble.

The social media star styled her hair in an off-center part. She let her long blond tresses cascade down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup including a defined brow and bright red lips.

The model’s suggestive pose revealed three of her tattoos. The body art was placed on her left bicep, right hip, and beneath her right breast.

Tatiele posed by pulling up the bottom hemline of her monokini and angling her hips to the side. She placed her elbow on the doorframe while running her hand through her hair. Tatiele looked directly at the camera and smiled seductively.

Tatiele is a well-known Brazilian model who rose to fame in the 14th season of Big Brother Brazil. Since then, she has garnered more than 544,000 followers on Instagram alone. She regularly shares sexy images on her social media platforms and engages with her fans.

The 28-year-old’s latest post has garnered a lot of excitement from her fans. In fact, close to 7,000 admirers have already liked the image. While many of her fans left heart or flame emoji in the comments section, some admirers waxed lyrical.

“What a woman,” one fan gushed.

“She is breathtaking,” said another.

Tatiele received 115 comments in total.