Tahlia Skaines Rocks Cheeky Red Thong In Booty-Baring Instagram Snapshot

Tahlia Skaines isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new snap she posted to her Instagram page. The Australian model flashed her round posterior in a sultry snapshot uploaded on Sunday, June 21. In the picture, she showed off her killer curves in a sexy bikini set.

In the new addition to her feed, Tahlia wore a skimpy red two-piece swimsuit from an unknown brand. Her pose made it hard to see the front side of her top. From what was visible, the garment featured padded cups that hardly contained her ample chest. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of her cleavage, which was seen in the shot. The straps clung to her shoulders, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported the matching thong that showcased her curvaceous derriere. The bottoms had a red base with prints all-over. It seemed to have a tiny piece of fabric that covered her modesty, as well as high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips.

Tahlia was seen lounging on a big cushioned sunbed at a resort in Bali. Several empty sunbeds and dining furniture were seen behind her. She lay on her front and posed seductively. She bent her knees and raised her legs with her toes pointing upward. She propped her upper body up, using both of her arms as support. She faced down with closed eyes as the photographer took the snapshot. A filter was seemingly applied to the photo, which enhanced its colors and brightness.

Tahlia tied her platinum blond locks in a high bun, leaving some tendrils of hair hanging on the side of her face. As for her makeup application, she appeared to sport defined eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, and several layers of black mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, a light dusting of blush, glowing highlighter, and some pink color on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of big hoop earrings and sunglasses — which she wore on top of her head.

In the caption, she expressed her longingness for a tropical vacation. She mentioned missing Indonesia with its beautiful beaches, sunny days, food, and more.

As of this writing, the new social media upload racked up more than 14,700 likes and over 170 comments. Tahlia’s avid admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Many talked about her insane figure, while others went crazy over her perky booty.

“You are smoking hot!” an admirer commented.

“Bikini and body goals,” another fan wrote.

“You are such a stunner,” a third Instagram follower added.