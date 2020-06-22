Laura Amy Is Feeling ‘Wild’ In A Scandalous Tiger-Print Mini Dress

Laura Amy showed off her wild side in a steamy Instagram upload shared with fans Monday morning, flaunting her insane curves in a completely see-through animal-print mini dress from Fashion Nova. The item was a vibrant, neon-green shade that complemented her glowing tan and was adorned with a black print emulating tiger stripes. While the look was not cleavage-baring — the skintight dress was a turtleneck style that didn’t leave any décolletage on display — the outfit left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire thanks to its sheer nature. Laura took things up a notch by opting to go braless under the revealing number, offering followers a NSFW view of her breasts.

“Feelin [sic] wild,” the Australian model wrote in her caption, adding an emoji of a coiled snake that appeared to mirror the color of her attire.

The busty brunette showed off more than her ample bosom in the scandalous mini dress. The tighter-than-skin garment clung to every inch of her toned body, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame. The dress was extremely deep-cut on the sides, flashing a copious amount of sideboob. The sleeveless design bared her arms and shoulders, while the dangerously short hemline put her curvy thighs on show.

Laura showcased the dress while posing on her couch. In the photo, she could be seen prompting her head against her open palm as she leaned one elbow on the backrest and placed the other one on her hip. Although the half-body shot only showed a glimpse of her chiseled pins, fans could notice her legs were tightly closed together, further emphasizing her strong thighs. Laura fixed the camera with an intense gaze as she turned her head slightly to the side, pursing her pillowy lips in a seductive way.

As usual, the Aussie bombshell was all dolled-up for the shot, rocking a natural-looking glam that appeared to include voluminous lashes and a dark-nude shade on her full lips. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and contoured, and her sculpted eyebrows were arched and seemed color-enhanced. The brunette beauty pulled up her raven tresses into a half-bun, showing off her brand-new brown highlights. A pair of tendrils framed her face, brushing over her bust.

Laura accessorized with a chic manicure, painting her nails a beige color. Her long, flat tips featured white polish, adding sophistication to her look. She wore her customary gold bangle bracelet, choosing to go without the massive hoop earrings that typically accompany the piece in her photos.

As expected, the update was very well received by her Instagram followers, who appeared to be loving the smoking-hot look. The photo garnered more than 15,200 likes in the first five hours of posting, in addition to 430-plus comments.

“Wow what an exotic attire. Looking fantastic,” wrote one person, adding a pair of fire and heart emoji.

“Sexy lil green ting [sic],” penned another fan.

“Gorgeous in green,” agreed a third Instagrammer, who left a green heart at the end of their comment.

“Beautiful. You [are] looking wild and elegant,” read a fourth message, trailed by two green hearts and a heart-eyes emoji.