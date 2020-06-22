Tamra Judge Reveals She Lives ‘Below’ Her Means After ‘RHOC’ Exit, Says She’s Always Been ‘Cautious’

Tamra Judge was never one to blow her money.

Tamra Judge appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast days ago, where she opened up about her spending habits months after confirming the end of her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After moving on from the Bravo reality series where she was first seen on Season 3 alongside her now-ex-husband, Simon Barney, Tamra said that when it comes to blowing money, she’s never been one to make poor financial decisions.

“I’m not a frivolous spender, we live way below our means, we always have. It’s because — in my mind — when you’re living off a contract, when that contract ends, you gotta sustain that lifestyle,” she explained, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb.

According to Tamra, she’s always been “very cautious” about her spending habits, even though the same couldn’t be said for a number of her former Real Housewives of Orange County cast mates on the show. As she explained, there have been several people featured on the series, some of whom are still featured on the show, who don’t even own their own homes.

Tamra went on to say that a number of her former co-stars are renting homes in fancy areas of Orange County in an effort to make themselves look a certain way on the show. However, because the womens’ Bravo paychecks are going towards rent, cars, and clothing, they could be jeopardizing their financial futures with their vanity.

“I was never that person. Ever,” Tamra proclaimed.

Instead of blowing her Bravo paychecks, Tamra opened a couple of businesses with her husband, Eddie Judge, including their Orange County gym, CUT Fitness, and their Vena CBD company. So, rather than going into debt after her exit from the show, she’s continued to generate income for her family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra wasn’t the only person who was completely shocked when she was demoted from her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year ahead of production on the show’s upcoming 15th season.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine in May, Tamra revealed that her producers were equally surprised when they learned that Bravo did not want her to reprise her “housewife” position on the series.

“They even said, ‘We’re shocked. We’re completely shocked at this,'” Tamra recalled. “‘They know that you said you’d never become a friend, so they want to give you a limited role.’ And I’m like, ‘No, thank you.'”