Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Sports Skin-Tight Outfit For Intense Shoulder Circuit

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to post a new workout video that targeted the shoulders.

The fitness trainer showed off her enviable curves and sculpted muscles in an all-black outfit that clung to her skin and consisted of a sports bra and shorts. The top included a high neckline and spaghetti straps that gave viewers an eyeful of her sculpted shoulders and arm muscles. A small written tattoo could be seen poking out from beneath the hem of the bra. On her lower half, Hanna chose a pair of high-waisted spandex shorts that contoured to her curvy backside and thighs. A gap between the top and shorts showed off Hanna’s toned tummy.

For footwear, the model went with a pair of white sneakers. White socks with black stripes and the name of the activewear brand Gymshark written across the top extended to mid-calf level. Hanna accessorized with a black exercise watch and gold pendant necklace and wore her long, brunette waves pulled back in a ponytail. A few loose strands around her face were tucked behind her ears. To complete the look, Hanna appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The shoulder circuit included four exercises, each featured in an individual video clip in the post. Hanna carried out the workout in an indoor space and used a set of dumbbells for equipment.

Hanna began the workout with dead stop lateral raises, a move she carried out from her knees. The model held a dumbbell in each hand and raised her arms out to the side, repeating the move several times. In the second video, Hanna demonstrated the side-to-side press, which was also carried out from her knees. The fitness trainer held the dumbbells together and moved them from one side of her body to the other, crossing over her head.

In the third video, Hanna performed a series of one arm back flyes. She kneeled on one leg, with the other extended behind her, and lifted one dumbbell from the floor up in a sideways motion, ending at chest level. The final exercise in the routine was the shrug into upper press. Once again kneeling on one leg, Hanna rested both hands at her sides and lifted the dumbbells up toward the ceiling and back down.

The model’s latest workout earned more than 20,000 likes and several dozen comments from adoring fans within the first day.