Rachael Ray Thrills Fans With Adorable New Photo Of Puppy Bella Boo Blue

Rachael Ray thrilled fans with a new photo of her and husband John Cusimano’s new puppy, Bella Boo Blue. The adorable pit bull rescue was adopted by the couple on June 16. The image showed the female pup taking a nap. Rachael quipped in the caption that the photo was “RiDUCKulously cute,” referring to what appeared to be a favorite toy of the animal.

Rachael shared the latest image of Bella where the animal appeared to be tuckered out after playing. A stuffed duck was seen next to the dog, and her legs appeared to be resting atop it. Bella’s large paws at such a young age could indicate that the dog will be somewhat large when she reaches maturity. Bella’s eyes were closed and she wore a dark-blue collar, an homage to her lovely name.

Bella looked as if she was taking a quick snooze atop a sofa in her parents’ home. The tweed material of the furniture coordinated with a colorful rug that had tones of orange and blue. This lay atop a dark-colored floor that appeared to be featured in the living area. Also seen in the top, left-hand corner of the image was a piece of furniture that had what appeared to be claw feet at its bottom.

Rachael and John have sheltered in place at their home in Lake Luzerne in upstate New York throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The couple also shares a home in New York City. She’s continued to film cooking segments shot by her husband that were featured not only on Instagram but also her daily series, The Rachael Ray Show.

The new pup’s name, Bella Boo Blue, is a nod to three important things. Bella is an homage to Isaboo, the couple’s beloved pit bull that passed on May 22. Boo is in honor of the couple’s previous dog, another pit bull named Boo. Blue is to honor the animal’s striking blue eyes. Bella Boo Blue is a pit bull, the couple’s favorite dog breed.

Fans of the popular television personality, who has been a staple on the tube since 2001, couldn’t stop commenting on the post. It’s generated 14,533 likes thus far.

“I’m glad you found another sweetie to help your heart heal,” stated one follower.

“Omg, Bella Boo Blue is adorable. Look at the size of her paws,” remarked a second Instagrammer.

“I’m so glad you adopted right away. Helps heal the heart,” said a third fan.

“That Quacks me up, a ‘ruff’ day for Bella Boo Blue,” stated a fourth supporter.