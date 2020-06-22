Saffron Barker Stuns In Short Semi-Sheer Dress From Her New Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently announced that she will be releasing a second collection with clothing brand In The Style and teased followers with one of the garments that will be available to purchase.

The 19-year-old stunned in a short semi-sheer white dress that fell way above her knees. One of the long sleeves was completely see-through while the other was white. The decolletage area was designed with the same sheer material and was accessorized with a gold necklace that featured a heart pendant. Barker opted for small earrings and styled her long wavy blond hair down and behind her ears. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was captured outdoors in front of a hotel and a number of tall palm trees. She was snapped from the thighs-up with her legs separated and both her arms raised to her hair. Barker stared directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and looked very elegant.

In the next slide, she was photographed in the same location but sported a different pose. Barker placed one hand on her hip and tilted her head up slightly. She looked down at the camera while raising one hand to her neck.

Barker geotagged her upload with Miami, Florida, letting fans know where these photos were taken.

For her caption, she revealed she will be showing off the new collection in a new YouTube video tomorrow.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 640 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“OMG HOW ARE U SO GORGEOUS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re so beautiful wow!!” another devotee shared.

“Saff, you are out of this world,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh these are the most BEAUTIFULLLL pictures ever, I’m so excited to see this launch!! <3,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a low-cut black garment that looked to be a blazer jacket with a tight sheer corset-style detailing around the waist. Barker completed her outfit with nude-colored heels and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish.