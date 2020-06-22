Lisa Vanderpump Shares Stunning Video Of Husband Ken Todd’s Gorgeous Father’s Day Celebration

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star enjoyed the day with her husband amid the scandal that has rocked her reality show..

Lisa Vanderpump shared a video of the gorgeous Father’s Day celebration she had with her husband, Ken Todd.

In a new post to Instagram, the British restaurant owner, 59, showed off the picture-perfect Father’s Day table she had set up for her husband of 37 years. In the video, Ken was seated alone at a round outdoor table in the yard of the wealthy couple’s Beverly Hills home, Villa Rosa, as music played in the background.

The table was set with white plates with pink roses on them as well as large serving bowls filled with salad, meat, and side items. Lit pink candles adorned the table to give it a romantic feel, and bottles of wine were also on display as greenery hung about the curtained outdoor space.

In the video, Lisa could be heard telling her husband “Happy Father’s Day” as he smiled and told her, “Thank you.”

The place settings made it appear that the couple had company for Father’s Day. Lisa and Ken have two adult children, Pandora and Max Vanderpump-Todd, as well as a son-in-law, Jason Sabo.

In comments to the clip, followers raved about LVP’s impeccable style, with some calling the table setting “unreal.”

“Wow. Vanderpump always does it right,” one fan wrote.

“That table setting is a dream,” another added.

Others wanted to know what “present” Lisa got for her husband this year.

“Is this that one day a year Ken gets lucky [Lisa Vanderpump]?” one fan asked, in reference to the Bravo star’s past jokes about her marriage.

And other fans referenced Lisa’s two Bravo reality shows in their comments.

“The best gift ever would be to fire Jax for good this time!” one commenter wrote of Lisa’s controversial Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor.

Another fan wrote that “no one says goodbye” quite like Ken does, which was a nod to his famous “Goodbye Kyle!” moment following Lisa’s argument with her co-star Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season.

The serene Father’s Day moment at Lisa’s house comes amid major setbacks in both her personal and professional life. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the temporary closure of Lisa and Ken’s California bars and restaurants, including SUR, Villa Blanca, Pump, and TomTom.

In addition, a recent racism scandal caused a major cast shakeup on Vanderpump Rules when four main cast members, including veteran stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, were suddenly fired by Bravo earlier this month. Lisa has been under fire for previously defending now-fired cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after their past racist social media resurfaced online.